Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 2024: Benefits, Interest Rate, Age Limit & More

The parent or legal guardian can open an Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account on behalf of a girl child until she reaches the age of 10.

The girl child must be a resident Indian.

In a family, up to two accounts can be opened for two girls.

A third SSY account can be opened only in case of twin girls.

Documents required to open an SSY account

• Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account opening form.

• The birth certificate of the girl child which is to be submitted at the time of opening the account.

• The ID proof and address proof of the depositor, to be submitted at the time of opening the account.

• A medical certificate which has to be submitted in case multiple children are born under one order of birth.

• Any other documents that are requested by the bank or post office.