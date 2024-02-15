PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2024: Eligibility Criteria & Steps To Apply

Know everything about PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme 2024
(Photo: The Quint)
The NTA has started the application procedure for the scholarship entrance examination for 2024. All the qualified applicants are encouraged to register for the PM Yashasvi Scholarship program on the NTA’s official website. The Prime Minister’s Scholarship Award Program for Young Achievers in India YASASVI is a scholarship program created by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India for all the eligible students.
The government has developed the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for a Vibrant India (YASASVI). This scholarship is restricted to OBC, Nomadic, and semi-nomadic tribes, and DNT. Students in 9th grade and those in 11th grade are awarded scholarships at two different levels. This scholarship program is granted only to Indian students by the specific state/union territory to which the applicant belongs or where she/he resides. A written examination known as the YASASVI ENTRANCE TEST 2024 will be used to select applicants for scholarship awards.
EBC, and DNT students can apply for the Top-Class School Education and Top-Class College Education schemes through the National Scholarship Portal. The purpose of these scholarships is to support students as they continue their education beyond pre-secondary education.
With the help of PM YASASVI, students from underprivileged backgrounds will be empowered, equal access to education will be ensured, and a better future for India’s youth will be fostered. The PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI) 2023 would be awarded exclusively based on merit, without the use of an entrance exam. The PM YASASVI Scholarship is for students in Classes 9 to 12. In the scholarship, students in Classes 9 to 12 get financial assistance of Rs 75,000, and students in Classes 11 and 12 get financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh.
• The applicant must have permanent residency in India.
• A candidate must belong to one of the following categories: OBC/ EBC/ DNT SAR/NT/SNT.
• Applicants for the PM YASASVI Scheme 2024 must have completed their eighth grade to sit for the tenth-grade examinations in the session of 2023.
• The yearly income of the applicant’s parents should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakh.
• Students applying for a ninth grade must have been born between 1 April 2004 and 31 March 2008.
• Students applying for the eleventh grade must have been born between 1 April 2004 and 31 March 2008.
• All genders are welcome to apply for this program
• A candidate must possess a class 10 passing certificate or a class 8 passing certificate.
• Candidate must hold an income certificate
• Identification card of the candidate.
• Email address and cellphone number.
• The candidate must have at least one of the following credentials: Certificates for OBC/ EBC/ DNT SAR/NT/SNT, respectively.
1. Visit the official website of the Authority yet.nta.ac.in Registration 2024 Link.
2. When you click the Register button, a new page that is titled Candidate Registration Page will appear in front of you.
3. On the candidate registration screen, you will need to enter in the candidate’s name, email ID, date of birth (D.O.B), and password before clicking the create account button and then at last note down the system-generated Application Number.
4. After the candidate has successfully enrolled, they are eligible to apply for one of the scholarship programs.
5. After candidates have successfully signed in, go to the portal’s YASASVI test registration page to sign up for the exam.
6. Fill in all of the information that was requested and upload all the required documents.
7. Get the print out of your PM YASASVI Scholarship Registration Form 2024 in pdf form.
