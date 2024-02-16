SC Scraps Electoral Bonds Scheme, but Only After Netas Pocketed Rs 16,000 Crores

That’s the amount of money that political parties across the spectrum have pocketed under the secretive electoral bonds scheme since 2018, while petitions languished in the Supreme Court. Let’s also understand that over 50 per cent of this money has gone to the BJP.

Party-wise figures available till the end of the financial year 2022-23 show that of the Rs 12,000 crores coming in via the scheme since its inception, over Rs 6,500 crores went to the BJP, which is over 55 per cent of the total amount. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress trail way behind at around Rs 1,000 crores each. Other parties got a lot less.

That the ruling party would garner a slightly higher proportion of donations is understandable, but these figures are worryingly lopsided. In a country where the role of money power in elections is well known, such disproportionately high funding flowing to a particular party, thanks to a political donation scheme that is totally opaque to the public, gives that political party a massive advantage. Surely not a level, democratic playing field.

And the BJP has enjoyed that advantage in every election since March 2018. We, the people, can only wish that the Supreme Court had ruled on the matter earlier.

