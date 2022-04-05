'Stunning Won't Hamper Halal, But Law Targets Muslims': Karnataka Butchers

Qureshi Khasim Shoaib, president of Karnataka All India Jamiatul Quresh – a butchers and meat traders association – pored over fatwas or Islamic rules for a day, to be on the right side of religion and the state's law when he practices his trade. He checked: Can an animal be slaughtered as per the halal tradition, if Karnataka makes stunning mandatory?

On 3 April the state's Department of Animal Husbandry issued a circular making stunning – rendering animals unconscious before slaughter – mandatory within the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city's municipal corporation. To add to the concern of Muslim butchers in the state, the circular was issued midst calls from various right-wing Hindu groups in Karnataka for a boycott of halal products.

The Animal Husbandry Department's circular was kept on abeyance a day after it was issued. However, halal boycott is still being insisted upon.