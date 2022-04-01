5 Bajrang Dal Members Arrested for Assaulting Halal Meat Vendor in Shivamogga

After Hindutva groups in Karnataka called for the boycott of halal meat products, state Chief Minister BS Bommai said on Wednesday, 30 March, that he will investigate the issue as ‘serious objections’ had been raised against halal meat.

"The issue has to be studied in its entirety," Bommai told mediapersons on Wednesday. "There are no rules as such. It was a practice that was going on. Now, serious objections are raised. We will look into it," he said, reported IANS.

The CM further stated that the government would make their own stand known later. "Various organisations will be doing their own campaigns, we know what to respond to and what not to. Where it is required, we will respond," he said, according to The Hindu.

(With inputs from IANS and The Hindu.)