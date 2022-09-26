Congress Initiates Action Against BJP's Priti Gandhi, 4 Others Over 'Fake News'

The Congress on Monday, 26 September, said it had initiated legal action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priti Gandhi for allegedly "spreading fake and divisive news to disrupt the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The party has so far initiated legal proceedings against BJP leaders on five occasions, according to PTI.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted what he said was a police complaint by Kerala MP Hibi Eden against a particularly "vicious bhakt."