Bharat Jodo Yatra: Both Congress and Critics Need to Be Realistic About Outcomes

The Congress on 7 September started what it claims to be its biggest national-level mass mobilisation in decades - the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra will pass through 11 states and two Union Territories and the route begins from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will end at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The plan is that Rahul Gandhi along with 100 Yatris will walk 20-25 kilometers everyday to cover the entire distance over the next five months.

Given the scale of the Yatra and the resources being deployed, will the Yatra be a game-changer as the Congress hopes? Or will it be a dud as many of Congress' critics are predicting?