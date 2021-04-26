‘Spot Containment Zones & Impose Local Lockdowns’: MHA to States

In a letter to the states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged them to go for an intensive, local, and focused containment network in districts, cities, and areas based on the parameters specified.

The Centre has asked states to impose restrictions for at least 14 days if the positivity rate in an area is more than 10 percent for more than a week and when 60 percent of hospital beds are occupied, both oxygen or non-oxygen beds, by COVID patients.