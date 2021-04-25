Delhi Lockdown Extended: What Are the Changes in Restrictions?

The one-week lockdown imposed in the national capital on 19 April has been extended till 3 May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.
Calling the move “imperative”, Kejriwal said that the decision was taken in consultation with relevant stakeholders.
What are the restrictions and how is this lockdown different than the previous one?
Who all have been exempted from the lockdown in the new guidelines by the DDMA?
Has any change been made for inter- and intra-state travel?
There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of all types of goods/cargo and empty trucks including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.
Who are exempted from restrictions as per the previous guidelines dated 19 April?
What establishments will still remain closed?
What about movement of commercial vehicles?
Movement of people related to commercial and private offices providing only the following services and commodities will be allowed:
Food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, and newspaper.
Can I go and get tested for COVID-19? What about vaccinations?
Yes, a person who is going for COVID-19 testing or vaccinations is allowed to move during curfew on production of a valid ID card.
What kind of services will still be allowed home delivery?
Home delivery and takeaway services of restaurants will be allowed. Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, through e-commerce will also be allowed.
What public transport will be operational?
Will gyms and swimming pools be open?
No, all sports complexes, gyms, spas will be closed. Swimming pools ( except those used for training by athletes for national and international events) will also be closed.
Will religious places remain open?
Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitor will be allowed.
Will there be any restriction on weddings and funerals?
Weddings can host only 50 guests where only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.
