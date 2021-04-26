Karnataka Govt Announces Full Lockdown From 27 April for 14 Days 

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday, 26 April, announced that the entire state including Bengaluru city will go for a full lockdown for two weeks starting from the night of 27 April, in a bid to contain the raging COVID-19 crisis in the state.

The decision came following a Cabinet meeting that was held on Monday morning as the state registered a record high of 34,000 COVID-19 cases on a single day on Sunday.