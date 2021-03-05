Speech Taken ‘Out of Context’: Usmani Moves Bombay HC to Quash FIR

Former student leader and activist Sharjeel Usmani approached the Bombay High Court on Friday, 5 March seeking to quash an FIR against him registered by the Pune Police for a speech he made in January’s Elgar Parishad event.

The FIR registered under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code on 2 February 2021 alleges that Usmani promoted religious enmity among groups.

It followed after a complaint by Pradeep Gawade, the secretary of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, who claimed that Usmani made offensive remarks against the ''Hindu community'', ''Indian judiciary'' and ''Parliament'', Live Law reported.