‘3 SC Lawyers Cleared My Speech’: Usmani on FIRs, Sedition Case

Sharjeel told this reporter that he knew his speech would make people uncomfortable, but he did not think that it would amount to a case of sedition. "Being offended has become their national game."

An event in the Press Club in Delhi on 4 February, had to be cancelled due to the two FIRs against Sharjeel. "The event was against the witch-hunt of activist, students and journalists, but due to the news of the FIR against me, the event had been cancelled."

Kanojia said that the case was expected, that wherever they go to speak they expect some controversy or the other to come up. "The fear has gone, they have already filed cases against me." Aysha is not worried, "Not worried about this. Elgar was organising this event after two years, after all the suppression and issues they were facing. An event in which Muslim speakers like us were invited and given adequate space, so all this was expected. I think Dalit-Muslim coordination is very essential, not only online but more importantly offline. That is why I went. Not worried about a case, if it happens, I will deal with it then

Sharjeel knows his fight is a long one. He has been working on an independent fellowship while also translating a book for a publishing house. He has not been home since November and considering how the Maharashtra government leaders are issuing statements saying they will arrest him soon, there is a chance he will have to wait longer than the six month externment order to end to return home.

"Yes, I am mentally prepared to go back to jail. If it starts another debate on radicalisation and free speech, then why not," he said.