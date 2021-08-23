Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Submits Draft Charges, No Mention of Plot to Kill PM

The draft charges allege that the accused are members of the banned CPI (Maoist) and its 'front organisations', “whose main object is to establish Janata Sarkar i.e. people's Government via revolution supported by a commitment to protracted Armed struggle to undermine and to seize power from the State".

The NIA has claimed that the Elgar Parishad event in Pune on 31 December 2017 was organised “to exploit the communal sentiments of Dalit and other classes across the state and provoked them in the name of caste to create violence, instability, and chaos in Pune at various places, including Bhima Koregaon, and in the state of Maharashtra”.



Further, they alleged that the accused:

“…abetted and assisted in the commission of Unlawful Activities with intent to threaten the Unity, Integrity, Security and Sovereignty of India with intent to strike terror in the people, any section of the people in India and in the State of Maharashtra by using explosive substance like logistics, wires, nails, nitrate powder, and possessing and transporting sophisticated weapons like Chinese QLZ 87 Automatic Grenade Launcher and Russian GM-94 Grenade Launcher and M-4 with 4,00,000 rounds… (sic)”

The NIA claimed that this, “by its very nature”, was likely to cause “death or injury to any person or persons, or loss of, or damage to, or destruction of property, and was an attempt to do or cause death of public functionary.”