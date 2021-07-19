Bhima Koregaon | Great Respect for Stan Swamy's Work: Bombay HC

Desai, on his part, said: “Let me say on record that I am extremely happy with various benches of the HC that heard this matter.”



However, according to PTI, the senior advocate also urged the HC to allow Swamy’s aide and another priest, father Frazer Mascarenhas, to participate in the magisterial inquiry into Swamy’s death that was initiated under Section 176 of the CrPC.

Further, he asked the court to direct the magistrate, conducting the probe, to adhere to the UNHRC guidelines on such inquiries and for a report of the probe to be submitted in the HC.