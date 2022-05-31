Monsoon To Be Normal This Year: IMD in Second Stage of Long Range Forecast

The Southwest monsoon in India will be normal this year, said second stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) released by the India Meterological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, 31 May.

In quantitative terms, the monsoon seasonal rainfall from June to September over the entire country is likely to be 103 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

As per IMD, LPA is "the average rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval (like month or season) over a long period like 30 years, 50 years, etc." With a model error of ± 4 percent, the LPA of the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole based on data of 1971-2020 is 87 cm.