Max Temp to Rise Over Northwest India by 3-5 Degrees in Next 3-4 Days: IMD

Heatwave in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
The maximum temperatures over most parts of northwest India are set to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, 25 May. However, no significant heatwave conditions are likely in other parts of the country over the next five days.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over "parts of southwest and the southeast Arabian Sea, the Maldives, and Comorin area, south and east-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours," the IMD said.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 25 & 29 May and over Assam and Meghalaya on 25, 26, 28 & 29 May.
There could also be isolated to scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Kerala and Mahe on Wednesday and over Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday.
