Max Temp to Rise Over Northwest India by 3-5 Degrees in Next 3-4 Days: IMD

The maximum temperatures over most parts of northwest India are set to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, 25 May. However, no significant heatwave conditions are likely in other parts of the country over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over "parts of southwest and the southeast Arabian Sea, the Maldives, and Comorin area, south and east-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours," the IMD said.