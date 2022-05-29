Monsoon Reaches Kerala Ahead of Schedule, No Heatwave Over Delhi for Next 5 Days

Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on 27 May with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that hit the Bay of Bengal two weeks ago, with a standard deviation of four days on either side.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday, "Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, 29 May, against the normal date of onset of 1 June," news agency PTI reported.