Goa Bar Owner & Smriti Irani’s Family Firm Had Lease Agreement, Claims Activist

“Every lease has to be by a registered document. This agreement for lease never culminated into a lease deed, therefore no rights were created to the parties under this,” Nazareth added. He also said no arguments were made before the investigating authority on Monday as the matter was fixed for the complainant (Rodrigues) to file his reply.

Rodrigues in his reply before the excise commissioner said Goans domiciled in Mumbai are not governed by the Portuguese Civil Code, 1867. “It is an undisputed fact that the respondent was domiciled in Mumbai by his own admission,” he said.

Rodrigues was responding to the claim of the DGamas that the excise licence was inherited by the wife of Anthony DGama after his death, as per the Portuguese Civil Code. He also mentioned in the reply that excise licence for the sale of liquor is not an asset but just a permission to do something, and (it) lapses on the death of the licensee and is not transferable.

“The excise licence is not a vintage to be granted under the erstwhile Portuguese law. It is a fundamental and elementary law that the excise licence has been granted under the Goa Excise Duty Act, 1964,” the activist said in the reply. When the licence holder has died, the heir or successor is duty bound to apply to the excise officer and have the licence transferred in his or her name, he added.

Rodrigues alleged that the respondents (DGama family) and their agents, taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the then prevailing lockdown, managed to obtain the excise licence by circumventing the law. The activist claimed that due to the Right to Information Act, all those alleged illegalities have come to light. Nazareth said the excise commissioner has posted the matter for final arguments on 13 October.