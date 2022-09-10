Food License for Silly Souls Cafe Issued to Company run by Smriti Irani’s Spouse

Irani has been at the centre of the controversy since the Goa excise commissioner issued a notice in July alleging that the liquor license of Silly Souls Cafe and Bar had been renewed illegally. Irani’s daughter, Zoish, had, in an interview, said that the restaurant was hers, contrary to Irani’s claims.



The application, complete with the company board's resolutions, was made online and approved after a site visit on 26 June 2021.

On 23 July 2021, the Goa government’s FDA directorate issued Eightall Food and Beverages with an Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSA) license, bearing the number 10621001000195, under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act.

That this is the same FSSA license number used by Silly Souls Cafe and Bar can be seen from the restaurant’s page on Zomato, the online food ordering app.

The liquor licence for the company was renewed in June 2022 but D’Gama had died on 17 May 2021, thus making the renewal illegal. Rodrigues claimed that “fraudulent and fabricated documents were produced” to acquire the liquor licence.

In a show cause notice dated 21 July, the excise department had said, “The licence was renewed last month, despite the licence holder having passed away on 17/05/2021.”

The Delhi High Court, in an order from 29 July, had observed that no licence was ever issued in favour of Union Minister Smriti Irani and her daughter with regards to the Silly Souls Cafe and Bar in Goa's Assagao.

“Considering the documents on record, it is clearly seen that there was no license which was ever issued in favour of the plaintiff or her daughter. The plaintiff or her daughter are not the owners of the restaurant. It has also been established by the plaintiff prima facie that the plaintiff or her daughter never applied for license,” the court had observed.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)