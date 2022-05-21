Motel, Bus, Bullets: How a Judicial Commission Tore Up Hyderabad Encounter Case

C Chennakesavulu, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Mohammed Arif were accused of raping and killing Disha on 27 November 2019.

On 6 December 2019, the four were killed at Chattanpally, near Hyderabad, in an ‘encounter’ with the police. They were accused of having allegedly shot at 10 police officers and fleeing from the spot. In 2019, the Supreme Court appointed Justice Sirpurkar Commission to inquire into the case, which was widely derided as a fake encounter.

In the report, the commission ripped apart the police’s claim of ‘private defence’ or self-defence. The commission has said that the 10 police officials are liable to be tried for murder under section 302 of IPC.

Here’s what Justice VS Sipurkar commission found when it examined witnesses and evidence for several months in 2021: