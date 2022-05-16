'Did Police See My Husband Poaching?' Wife of MP Man Killed in Encounter

"My husband wasn't involved in the hunting. He was at home on the night of 13 May, and we were dancing and enjoying ourselves. There was a wedding in the family. Did the police see my husband poaching?" asks Shabana Bano, wife of Shahzad Khan, a 35-year-old small-scale sand contractor who was killed in an encounter over the blackbuck poaching case in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

On the intervening night of 13 and 14 May, Madhya Pradesh Police, acting on a tip-off, confronted a group of poachers near Aron forest area in Guna. In the gunfight that ensued, three police officers were killed and one alleged poacher, who was later identified as Naushad Khan, was killed.

In the aftermath of the incident, at least one person, accused and Naushad's brother, Shahzad Khan, has been killed as the police ramped up 'action' against the 'poachers.' Two others – Jiyah Khan and Sonu – who were arrested, were shot in their legs as they allegedly tried to escape police custody. In addition, the Guna district administration demolished the houses of the accused, citing illegal encroachment.