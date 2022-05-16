'Did Police See My Husband Poaching?' Wife of MP Man Killed in Encounter

Shabana Khan, wife of Shahzad Khan, claims that her husband wasn't involved in the poaching and was at home on the night of 13 May, engaged in the marriage function scheduled for 14 May.
(Photo: Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
"My husband wasn't involved in the hunting. He was at home on the night of 13 May, and we were dancing and enjoying ourselves. There was a wedding in the family. Did the police see my husband poaching?" asks Shabana Bano, wife of Shahzad Khan, a 35-year-old small-scale sand contractor who was killed in an encounter over the blackbuck poaching case in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.
On the intervening night of 13 and 14 May, Madhya Pradesh Police, acting on a tip-off, confronted a group of poachers near Aron forest area in Guna. In the gunfight that ensued, three police officers were killed and one alleged poacher, who was later identified as Naushad Khan, was killed.
In the aftermath of the incident, at least one person, accused and Naushad's brother, Shahzad Khan, has been killed as the police ramped up 'action' against the 'poachers.' Two others – Jiyah Khan and Sonu – who were arrested, were shot in their legs as they allegedly tried to escape police custody. In addition, the Guna district administration demolished the houses of the accused, citing illegal encroachment.
Fahmeeda Khan said that they were already broken with the deaths when the district administration demolished their houses. She claims she was thrashed in the process.
When this reporter met Shabana Bano on 15 May, she didn't know that her husband had been killed a day before in an alleged encounter. Saying that her husband was innocent, she told The Quint,
Forces from neighbouring districts were called in after the encounter of 13 May. Another accused, Shahzad Khan, was killed in police encounter while he was allegedly on the run.
According to the police, the cops zeroed in on Shahzad from Bidhoriya village under Raghogarh police station in Guna district as one of the accused.
As the police reached the village, Shahzad allegedly made a run for it amidst multiple police parties as the officers reached Bidhoriya to take custody of the accused.
Police informed that they had gunned down Shahzad who allegedly opened fire on the police team attempting to detain him and the other accused.
Shahzad was a small-scale sand contractor.
“Police teams were on a hot pursuit behind the other accused of the incident. Some of them were cordoned off by the police after we received information that they were hiding behind the hill near Raghogarh. One of them opened fire on the police from the front, and one of his bullets hit constable Dhirendra Gurjar. The police team also retaliated against the miscreants, in which a miscreant (Shahzad) was shot,” the police said on Saturday, 14 May.
Among those allegedly in police custody are Sahraj – the eldest brother of Naushad and their father Nisar Khan. Both were allegedly taken into police custody for inquiry.
Both Sahraj and Nisar Khan's houses fall under the limits of Raghogarh police station, however, when The Quint tried to contact Awanit Sharma, in-charge of Raghogarh police station, he said, “I do not have any information regarding their whereabouts.”
Sharma further said that Aron police station in-charge might be able to help as the case of blackbuck poaching and the death of three police officers was registered at Aron police station.
The Quint tried contacting Aron police station but they couldn’t be reached.
Both Sahraj and Nisar Khan's house falls under the Raghogarh police station, however, the police station in-charge denies any knowledge of their whereabouts.
In the wake of the poaching incident, the Guna district administration demolished the houses of the accused citing illegal encroachment. However, the families claim that their houses were unjustly demolished and accused the police of beating them up during the demolition drive.
Families claim that they were thrashed and abused in the process of demolition of their houses.
The district administration wrote on Facebook, saying, “According to the intention of the government, the illegal houses/shops of the accused who fought were demolished.”
Another villager, requesting anonymity, said, "Even if the children were guilty of something, the punishment to the family is beyond understanding. This is simply wrong."
