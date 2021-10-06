Disha Case: Why Two Teachers Stood by Their 'Encountered' Students for Two Years

V Narasimhulu, a 43-year-old school teacher from Narayanpet district, Telangana has been guarding a government ledger for two years now. The ledger is everything, he thought, on 6 December 2019, when he heard of the encounter killing of the four accused persons– C Chennakesavulu, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Mohammad Arif – in the Disha rape and murder case.

Chennakesavulu and Shiva were students of MPP School Gudigandla where Narasimhulu still teaches. Their dates of birth, which indicate that they were minors at the time of their death, were recorded in the school ledger at the time of admission.

Not far from Gudigandla, J Jagadeesh Kumar, aged 57, and a teacher at MP Primary School, Chinnaporla, too has been keeping his school ledger safe. The third accused, Jollu Naveen, was a student at his school and as per the records, his date of birth too indicates that he was a minor when killed.

The fourth accused, Mohammed Arif, was a major as per all accounts.