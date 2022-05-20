Murder Trial for Cops: Commission on Hyderabad Encounter Finds 'Intent to Kill'

The commission further observed, “In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspects.”

The Hyderabad police has been maintaining that the four accused – C Chennakesavulu, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Mohammed Arif – were killed when they ‘attacked police officials’ and tried to flee the spot to which they were taken for an ‘evidence collection drive.’ The police’s claim has been that the accused threw soil to incapacitate police officials who were accompanying them, snatched two weapons and fired at the police, even as they ran to escape from the fallow field.