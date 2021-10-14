'Encounter Specialist': Judicial Panel Tears Into Hyderabad Police's Disha Case

The Hyderabad Police is clearly in the dock over the encounter killing of four persons who were accused of raping and murdering Disha, a 26-year-old veterinarian, on 27 November 2019.

A Supreme Court-appointed fact finding commission, through cross examination of top police officials, has revealed blow-by-blow how the four accused – C Chennakesavulu, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Mohammed Arif – met their end, when taken for an 'evidence collection drive' to Chatanpally village, in the outskirts of Hyderabad, on 6 December 2019.

In effect, the Justice Sirpurkar Commission has revealed gaping holes in the police’s ‘encounter’ story. Moreover, the questions from the commission – which is made up of retired judges Justices VS Sirpurkar and Rekha Sondur Baldota along with former CBI director DR Karthikeyan – have also posed serious questions about other encounter killings in the state.

The Quint examined transcripts of the hearings where top cop VC Sajjanar – who was in-charge of Disha case investigation – was cross-examined, to find that the commission has come down heavily on the officer.