Sikkim: Hundreds of Tourists Stuck Near Changu Lake Amid Snowfall, Rescue Ops On

The Army continues to carry out rescue operations at Sikkim to help hundreds of tourists who have been stuck near the state's Changu Lake following a heavy rainfall that took place there on Saturday, 25 December.
(Photo: www.eastsikkim.nic.in)
Following the snowfall on Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru Road was closed as a result of which hundreds of tourists got stuck, officials said, as per news agency PTI.
The Army reportedly rescued and offered the tourists a temporary shelter during the night. Around 250 people from different districts of West Bengal were among the tourists who got stuck, officials pointed out.
On Sunday morning, 26 December, the weather conditions improved, after which the Army personnel divided the tourists into small groups and took them by foot to Gangtok, 40 kilometers away.
The tourists were visiting the Tsongmo or Changu Lake located near India's border with China during the Christmas holidays.
The rescue operations will reportedly resume till Monday, 27 December.
(With inputs from PTI)
