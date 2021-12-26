Sikkim: Hundreds of Tourists Stuck Near Changu Lake Amid Snowfall, Rescue Ops On

The Army is carrying out rescue operations at Sikkim to help hundreds of tourists who have been stuck near the state's Changu Lake following heavy rainfall on Saturday, 25 December.

Following the snowfall on Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru Road was closed as a result of which hundreds of tourists got stuck, officials said, as per news agency PTI.

The Army reportedly rescued and offered the tourists a temporary shelter during the night. Around 250 people from different districts of West Bengal were among the tourists who got stuck, officials pointed out.