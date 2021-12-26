On Christmas Day, Statues Vandalised in Ambala District's Holy Redeemer Church

In yet another incident of indiscriminate communal violence, a few miscreants allegedly vandalised multiple statues at Haryana's Holy Redeemer Church on Christmas, Saturday, 25 December.

According to the local police, the attack on the Church, located at the state's Ambala district reportedly took place on Saturday night, reported news agency ANI.

Visuals of the attack emerged on Twitter, show a statue of Jesus Christ broken into pieces, outside the church.

Constructed in 1848, the church was built under the British rule, when troops of East India Company were transferred from Karnal to Ambala.