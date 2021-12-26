On Christmas Day, Statues Vandalised in Ambala District's Holy Redeemer Church

In yet another incident of communal violence, a few miscreants have allegedly vandalised multiple statues at Haryana's Holy Redeemer Church.
Photo: Screen grab of Twitter cilp
According to the local police, the attack on the Church, located at the state's Ambala district reportedly took place on Saturday night, reported news agency ANI.
Visuals of the attack emerged on Twitter, show a statue of Jesus Christ broken into pieces, outside the church.
Constructed in 1848, the church was built under the British rule, when troops of East India Company were transferred from Karnal to Ambala.
According to the CCTV footage, two unidentified men entered the Church premises post mid night and vandalised the statues, said, Naresh, the Station House Officer at Sadar Police Station in Ambala, as per NDTV. He added that the church administration would be filing a complaint regarding the incident following which they would take appropriate action.
Speaking to ANI, Ambala ASP Pooja Dabla said, "We're examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits. The miscreants will be identified and rounded up soon. A thorough investigation will be conducted."
Background
Attacks on churches and Christian prayer halls have been on the rise across the country since several months now.
More recently on Friday, 24 December, a group of men, purportedly right-wing activists, barged inside a school's premises in Gurugram's Pataudi and disrupted Christmas celebrations that were going on.
A day ago on Thursday, 23 December, a chapel was vandalised at Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, with a grotto of St Anthony left broken. The state, which recently passed the controversial anti-conversion bill has been witnessing consistent attacks at its churches in the recent times.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
