Right-Wing Activists Allegedly Disrupt Christmas Prayers in Gurugram

A group of men, purportedly right-wing activists, allegedly barged inside a church in Gurugram's Pataudi on Friday, 24 December, disrupted the prayers and raised 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans, reported PTI.
As per the news agency, a video shows the men entering the church and pushing the choir members down from the stage.
While the police has not received any complaint yet, a local pastor told the news agency that the incident was scary with children present in the church.
This incident comes at a time when multiple incidents of attacks on minorities and places of worship are being reported from across the country.
Even in Gurugram, offering namaz at certain open spaces has kicked up a storm, with the right-wing disrupting the prayers almost every week.
