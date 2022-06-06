Suspect in Sidhu Moose Wala Case Is Also Wanted in Pune Murder Case

One of the suspects in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case has four prior criminal cases registered against him.
(Photo: Twitter/@iSidhuMooseWala)
Santosh Jadhav, one of the 'suspects' in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, hails from Pune and is a wanted accused in a 2021 murder case in the district, police said on Monday.
Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police (Pune district), said they learnt about Jadhav's alleged involvement in the Moose Wala murder from media reports.
Jadhav is a wanted accused in four cases including those of murder and attempt to murder registered with Machar police, the SP said.
In one of the cases, the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against him.
On 29 May, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.
