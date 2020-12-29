Shopian Fake Encounter: Cops Name BJP Candidate’s Son, Army Captn

The father of a 22-year-old youngster, who was named by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for his involvement in the Shopian fake encounter, contested the recently concluded Urban Local Bodies elections on a BJP ticket.

The election happened days before the Jammu & Kashmir Police filed a charge-sheet in the case, naming two Kashmiri men and an army officer.

The youngster, Tabish Nazir Malik, has been named by the J&K Police as a co-conspirator in the fake encounter case along with Bilal Lone, another local youth from Pulwama, and an Indian Army captain, Bhupinder alias Major Basheer Khan.

Tabish’s father, Nazir Ahmad Malik, contested the ULB elections from Kanipora ward of Shopian on a BJP ticket but lost to an independent candidate.