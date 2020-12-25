Army Completes Summary of Evidence in Shopian Fake Encounter Case

The Indian Army on Thursday, 24 December, said the 'summary of evidence' proceedings into the 18 July Amshipora Shopian ‘encounter’ case have been completed.
"Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations. Further details will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice the proceedings under the army law," defence spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said.
Three persons were killed in an "encounter" with security forces at Amshipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on 18 July, but the incident came under the scanner when families from Rajouri claimed that their kin, who went to Shopian to work as labourers, had gone missing.
The results of the DNA samples of the family members had matched with the three persons – Imtiyaz Ahmad, Abrar Ahmad and Mohammad Ibrar – killed during the operation.
An initial army inquiry had found that security personnel had exceeded their powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) into their encounter killing.
