Army Completes Summary of Evidence in Shopian Fake Encounter Case

"Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations. Further details will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice the proceedings under the army law," defence spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said.

Three persons were killed in an "encounter" with security forces at Amshipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on 18 July, but the incident came under the scanner when families from Rajouri claimed that their kin, who went to Shopian to work as labourers, had gone missing.