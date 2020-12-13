2 LeT Militants Killed, 1 Held in J&K Encounter Amid DDC Polls

Two terrorists were killed and their associate arrested in a joint operation by security forces on Sunday, 13 December, at Poshana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

"Two terrorists were killed and one associate of theirs arrested in Poshana area the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF," police said.

The gunbattle started as security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.