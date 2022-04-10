Cops Detain MNS Leader for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Front of Shiv Sena HQ

Sunday's incident comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray on 2 April urged the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques, adding that if it was not done, he would play the Hanuman Chalisa on speakers.

"I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa," Raj Thackeray had said.

"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he had further asserted.