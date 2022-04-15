After MP's Khargone, Shops Demolished in Gujarat Post Ram Navami Violence

The police said that nine people had been arrested so far in connection with the violence in the city.

"Nine people were arrested for alleged involvement in pre-planned violence and stone-pelting during Ram Navami procession in Khambat. The accused were brought from outside and were assured of all kinds of legal and financial help," said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Anand Ajit Rajyan.

Similar clashes also ensued in the state's Himmatnagar and Dwarka, with at least 15 people being arrested in the former municipality.