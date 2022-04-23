Sena Workers Protest as MP Rana Plans to Chant Hanuman Chalisa Outside CM's Home

Shiv Sena leaders had dared the couple to come to Mumbai to chant Hanuman Chalisa.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Shiv Sena workers on Saturday, 23 April, protested outside the residence of independent Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai to thwart her plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree,’ the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers also gathered outside the CM's house to stop the couple from going ahead with their plan.
Security has been stepped up outside 'Matoshree'.
“Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence... We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple... Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains,” said MLA Ravi Rana in his social media post.
The MP accused the Maharashtra CM of ordering “Shiv Sena workers to heckle” them.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that Rana and her husband want to tarnish the state government's image and spoil the atmosphere.
"What's the need to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'? They can do it in their home. They're doing this at behest of somebody," Patil said, according to ANI.
Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai, speaking from outside 'Matoshree' said that the couple have challenged the law and order situation.
"They were prompted to do this by someone. Shiv Sena workers are here to protect 'Matoshree'. Police are taking care of the situation," he said.
"We are waiting, we'll keep Hanuman Chalisa in front of us. We're waiting to teach them a lesson," said Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar outside 'Matoshree', reported ANI.
The Mumbai Police on Friday, 22 April, issued notice to Rana, directing them to not disturb the law and order situation in the state. Police personnel were deployed outside 'Matoshree,' in Bandra.
They said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside his house on Saturday if he did not chant it on Hanuman Jayanti. Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated on 16 April.
Shiv Sena leaders had dared the couple to come to Mumbai to chant Hanuman Chalisa. Party Secretary and MP Vinayak Raut, MP Anil Desai and Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai and a large number of Shiv Sainiks on Saturday morning, were gathered outside the CM's residence.
Meanwhile, after spending about four hours at Matoshree, Thackeray left for Varsha, his official residence. He had urged the workers to go back to their homes.
Shiv Sena leaders have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting a scheme with the Ranas to defame the party and destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
"If they want to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, they should do so in their homes. But if they decide to do stunts, then we will give them a befitting reply. Such attempts are being made by BJP's central leadership deliberately to defame the Shiv Sena and to destabilize the Maha Vikas Aghadi government," Vinayak Raut said earlier, addressing the media outside Matoshree.
Political temperatures in the state heated up after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said on 17 April that if the Maharashtra government failed to remove loudspeakers atop mosques by 3 May, Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside mosques.
While addressing a press conference on Sunday, 17 April, Thackeray said:
"We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (the Muslim community) do it on loudspeaker, then we'll also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After 3 May, I'll see what to do."
Raj Thackeray has also written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused Thackeray of implementing the BJP's agenda.
"The issue of loudspeakers atop mosques could have been discussed with the government," he said. "But the intention was to create a law and order situation to fulfil BJP's wish for imposing the president's rule in the state."
(With inputs from ANI.)
