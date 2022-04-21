Maharashtra: Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey Transferred Over Azaan Row

Additionally, Pandey had written a letter earlier this month to Director General of Police Rajnish Sheth, and had alleged that revenue officials were closely linked to the land mafia and were harassing people, according to an Indian Express report.

He had referred to revenue officials and executive magistrate as "RDX" and "detonators".

The Maharashtra cabinet had expressed displeasure over the letter, and sources had then said that Paney is likely to face action and may be even transferred.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)