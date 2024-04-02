Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 409 Winners on 2 April; Details Here

Know how to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409 result for Tuesday, 2 April, here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 409 draw on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, has been released on the official website by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 4 pm. It is important to note that the live result link is activated on keralalotteries.com at the scheduled time for all interested participants. You can check the lucky winners for today and the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department online. One should stay updated with the details.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 409 today, Tuesday, 2 April, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm for those who want to download a copy. After the PDF link is activated, you can download the lottery sambad result from the same official site - keralalotteries.com. Keep updating the site to check the latest announcements.
The Sthree Sakthi SS draw results are usually declared every Tuesday. You can review the lottery draws and the result dates online before participating. One should follow the dates properly.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that organises lottery draws for people who want to win cash prizes. Only a few lucky participants are announced the winners by the lottery department.
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409 draw prize money list for today, Tuesday, 2 April 2024, is mentioned here:
First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 200
Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409 result PDF for Tuesday, 2 April:
Check the official lottery website - keralalotteries.com.
Go to the option that states "Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on a new page and you can check the winning numbers.
Click on the download option to save a soft copy of the result.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)