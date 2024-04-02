Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 409 Winners on 2 April; Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 409 Winners on 2 April; Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result today, 2 April 2024: Download Sthree Sakthi SS 409 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

Know how to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409 result for Tuesday, 2 April, here.

|

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 409 draw on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, has been released on the official website by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 4 pm. It is important to note that the live result link is activated on keralalotteries.com at the scheduled time for all interested participants. You can check the lucky winners for today and the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department online. One should stay updated with the details.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 409 today, Tuesday, 2 April, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm for those who want to download a copy. After the PDF link is activated, you can download the lottery sambad result from the same official site - keralalotteries.com. Keep updating the site to check the latest announcements.

The Sthree Sakthi SS draw results are usually declared every Tuesday. You can review the lottery draws and the result dates online before participating. One should follow the dates properly.

The deadline for winners to submit the lottery tickets and personal documents is thirty days from the result date. Make sure to complete the prize-claiming process by the last date.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that organises lottery draws for people who want to win cash prizes. Only a few lucky participants are announced the winners by the lottery department.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409 Prize Money On 2 April 2024

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409 draw prize money list for today, Tuesday, 2 April 2024, is mentioned here:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409 Result: How To Download

Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409 result PDF for Tuesday, 2 April:

  • Check the official lottery website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Go to the option that states "Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 409" on the homepage.

  • The lottery sambad PDF will open on a new page and you can check the winning numbers.

  • Click on the download option to save a soft copy of the result.

Published: 02 Apr 2024,03:18 PM IST

