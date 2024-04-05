Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 374 Released on 5 April; Check First Prize

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 374 draw on Friday, 5 April 2024, has been released on the official website - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. Interested participants should note that the live lottery result link is activated for now. You can check the winning numbers mentioned on the result and the other details as they are announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One should stay alert while checking the lucky winning numbers stated on the result.

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 374 on Friday, 5 April, will also be released in a PDF form for those people who missed the live result announcement. The lottery sambad PDF download link is usually activated after 4 pm on the site - keralalotteries.com. You can download and save a copy of the result for future reference.