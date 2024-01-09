Shillong Teer Result Today: First & Second Round Teer Results for 9 January 2024

Shillong Teer Result for 9 January 2024. Get First and Second Round Results.
Shillong Teer Result Today, 9 January 2024 Live Updates: The Shillong Teer Result is declared every day at meghalayateer.com. The result is released in two digit numbers for both first and second rounds. Shillong Teer is a legal archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground.
Let us check out the common numbers, winning numbers, and result of all Teer games including Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, Khanapara Teer below for Tuesday, 9 January 2024.
Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than 50 arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the game is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.
Follow the steps below to check the Shillong Teer result today on Tuesday, 9 January 2024.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 9 January 2024.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Round 1 Winning Number: 07
Round 2 Winning Number: 19
Round 1 Winning Number: Result at 3:40 pm
Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 4:35 pm
Round 1 Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 9 pm
Round 1 Winning Number: 40
Round 2 Winning Number: 13
Round 1 Winning Number: 32
Round 2 Winning Number: 16
Round 1 Winning Number: Result at 3:55 pm
Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 4:35 pm
Round 1 Winning Number: Result at 7:30 pm
Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 8:30 pm
Round 1 Winning Number: Result at 4:35 pm
Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm
