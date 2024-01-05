Shillong Teer Result On 5 January 2024: Check First & Second Round Results Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 5 January 2024: First & Second Round Results, Hit Numbers, Common Numbers.
(Photo: iStock)
The result of Shillong Teer for Friday, 5 January 2024 will be declared after 4 pm. Once the result is out, people will be able to get detailed information on hit numbers, winning numbers, dream numbers, and first and second-round results for morning and evening. The rules of Shillong Teer are by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Some other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and, and Ladrymbai Teer.
Unlike other lottery games in India, Shillong Teer is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game of Meghalaya, in which the winners are announced based on the number of arrows shot by them within a time limit of 2 minutes in two rounds. Shillong Teer is played every day in the state from Monday to Saturday except Sundays, which are reserved for church visits.
Interested people must purchase tickets from the designated ticket counters only. Once the ticket is bought, participants have to pick any number from 0 to 99 that they think is the approximate number of arrows that will be shot in two rounds within 2 minutes to hit the specific target. Players can bet the number of arrows to be shot either for one or both rounds.
Prize money will be awarded to the winners based on the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the number of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for the second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4000.
Interested people who want to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery must know that the lottery is held every day except on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets varies from Rs 1 to 100. The Shillong Teer Lottery competition takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya.
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows at a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within 2 minutes.
Follow the below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result on Friday, 5 January 2024.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 03 November 2023.
You will get the first and second-round results along with other details.
Winning number for First Round: 12
Winning number for Second Round: 93
Winning number for First Round: 98
Winning number for Second Round: 57
Direct Numbers: 07, 27, 37, 29
House: 1, 5
Ending: 6, 2