Shillong Teer Result Today, 4 January 2024: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on 4 January 2024
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer Result Today on 4 January 2024: Shillong Teer result is declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association every day from Monday to Saturday between 4 pm and 5 pm on meghalayateer.com. The result is announced in a two-digit number along with common numbers, dream numbers, hit numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer.
Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It is a unique source of recreation for the people of Meghalaya. The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows at a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within two minutes.
Shillong Teer tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.
Follow the below steps to check Shillong Teer's results for the first and second rounds on Thursday, 4 January 2024.
Visit the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 4 January 2024.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Note: Shillong Teer's first round result is declared at 3:35 pm while the second round result is announced at 4:45 pm.
Prize money will be awarded to the winners based on the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the number of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for the second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4,000.
Winning number for First Round: 94
Winning number for Second Round: 65
Winning number for First Round: 29
Winning number for Second Round: 50
Direct Numbers: 01, 20, 23, 45
House: 8, 7
Ending: 9, 6
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)