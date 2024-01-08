Shillong Teer Result Today 8 January 2024: First & Second Round Teer Results Out

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result Today 8 January 2024: First & Second Round Teer Results Out

Shillong Teer Result OUT, 8 January 2024: First and second round winning numbers, common numbers, and more.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on 8 January 2024.

|

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Results Today on 8 January 2024:  Shillong Teer is the name of the archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors must shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The players who hit the target the most in the first and second rounds win.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Shillong Teer Tickets: Price Details

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Play Shillong Teer Game?

The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than 50 arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the game is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow the steps below to check the Shillong Teer result today on Monday, 8 January 2023.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 8 January 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Results Live Today: Winning Numbers for Round 1 and Round 2

Shillong Morning Teer

Round 1 Winning Number: 61

Round 2 Winning Number: 97

Shillong Teer Result

Round 1 Winning Number: Result at 3:40 pm

Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 4:35 pm

Shillong Night Teer Result

Round 1 Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 9 pm

Juwai Morning Teer

Round 1 Winning Number: 12

Round 2 Winning Number: 14

Juwai Teer Result

Round 1 Winning Number: 90

Round 2 Winning Number: 82

Khanpara Teer Result

Round 1 Winning Number: Result at 3:55 pm

Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 4:35 pm

Jowai Lad Rymbai Result

Round 1 Winning Number: Result at 4:35 pm

Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

Jowai Night Teer Result

Round 1 Winning Number: Result at  7:30 pm

Round 2 Winning Number: Result at 8:30 pm

