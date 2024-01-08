Shillong Teer Result Today 8 January 2024: First & Second Round Teer Results Out

Shillong Teer Results Today on 8 January 2024: Shillong Teer is the name of the archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors must shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The players who hit the target the most in the first and second rounds win.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.