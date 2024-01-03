Shillong Teer Result Today, 3 January 2024: First & Second Round Teer Results

Shillong Teer Result for 3 January 2024. Get First and Second Round Results.
Shillong Teer Result Today, 3 January 2024 Live Updates: The Shillong Teer Result is declared every day at meghalayateer.com. The result is released in two-digit numbers for both the first and second rounds. Shillong Teer is a legal archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground.
Let us check out the common numbers, winning numbers, and results of all Teer games including Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, Khanapara Teer below for Wednesday, 3 January 2024.
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.
Follow the steps below to check Shillong Teer's Result on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 3 January 2024.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Winning number for the First Round: 86
The winning number for the Second Round: 43
Winning number for the First Round: 30
The winning number for the Second Round: 77
Khanapara Teer Result- first round result at 3:55 PM, second round result at 4:35 PM
Jowai-Lad-Rymbai Teer Result- first round result at 4:35 PM while second-round result at 4:40 PM
