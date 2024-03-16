Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result Today 16 March 2024: Round 1 and Round 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today 16 March 2024: Round 1 and Round 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result for 16 March 2024 declared. Check winning numbers here.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Shillong Teer Result 16 March 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Shillong Teer Result 16 March 2024.</p></div>
Shillong Teer Result on 16 March 2024:  Shillong Teer is the name of the archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors must shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The players who hit the target the most in the first and second rounds win.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

How To Play Shillong Teer Game?

The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than fifty arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the match is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.

When and Where To Book Shillong Teer Tickets?

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on 16 March 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 16 March 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Common Numbers on 16 March 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 82

Winning number for Second Round: 72

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 88

Winning number for Second Round: 69

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 62

Winning number for Second Round: Result Soon

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

JUWAI TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 34, 39, 34, 46

  • House: 0, 0

  • Ending: 0, 8

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 58, 31, 22, 94

  • House: 3, 2

  • Ending: 3, 7

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 44, 93, 63, 14

  • House: 4, 4

  • Ending: 2, 8

