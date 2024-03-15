Shillong Teer Result for 15 March 2024: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Today Here

Know how to check the Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 15 March, here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer lottery game is a competitive archery game that takes place in Meghalaya and is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Participants are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 15 March 2024, to be released to know the lucky winners. Those who are playing the Teer game for the first time should note that the results are announced on the website - meghalayateer.com. The rules of the game are also stated on the Teer website.
The Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 15 March, will be announced in two rounds. The timings are between 4 pm and 5 pm so keep an eye on the site - meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer game is held from Monday to Saturday and remains closed on Sunday. You must buy the tickets in the morning to participate.
The Teer lottery sambad game is legal and the rules are also decided according to the Betting Tax Act. Lucky winners can claim prize money but they have to follow the right procedure to receive it.
We will state the Shillong Teer game rules for those who are new and excited to participate in it. Once the lottery game begins, you will get fifty arrows to shoot at a predetermined target within two minutes. The arrows have to be divided into two rounds.
The one with the most arrows is called the winner. You can participate only after buying the Teer ticket in the morning.
The prices of the tickets start from Rs 1 and go up to Rs 100 and they are up for sale after 10 am, on the scheduled days. Make sure to buy them from the counters.
Look at the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 15 March 2024, here:
Browse through meghalayateer.com to find the Teer result link for today.
Tap on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 15 March 2024" on the homepage.
The Teer lottery sambad PDF for both rounds will open on a new page.
Download them to your device.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winning Numbers - 3:55 pm.
Round 2 Winning Numbers - 4:50 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winning Numbers - 4:10 pm.
Round 2 Winning Numbers - 4:45 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Round 1 Winning Numbers - 4:35 pm.
Round 2 Winning Numbers - 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winning Numbers - 7:30 pm.
Round 2 Winning Numbers - 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winning Numbers - 8:15 pm.
Round 2 Winning Numbers - 9 pm.
