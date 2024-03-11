Shillong Teer Result For 11 March 2024: Download Results For Rounds 1 & 2 Today

Know how to download the Shillong Teer result PDFs on 11 March 2024.
The Shillong Teer lottery game is held from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. It is an exciting lottery game that is conducted at the Shillong Polo Stadium on the scheduled days. The Shillong Teer result for today, Monday, 11 March 2024, will be available on the official website - meghalayateer.com between 4 pm and 5 pm. Interested participants can go through the announcements on the website to learn about the draw today.
The Shillong Teer result for Monday, 11 March, will be available in a PDF format for both rounds. The lottery results are announced in two rounds because the Teer lottery sambad is divided into Rounds 1 and 2. You can find and download the result PDFs only from the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association includes twelve clubs.
People can also participate in Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer games, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). You should take note of the lottery result timings and keep a close eye on the website to know the winning numbers.
New players must read the rules of the Shillong Teer game carefully before participating in it. Each player gets fifty arrows and they have to shoot all of them at a particular target within two minutes.
The player who can shoot the most number of arrows correctly is selected as the winner. To claim the prize money, you have to bet the right number.
The lottery tickets are available at various prices, including Rs 1, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, etc. You must buy them from licensed locations on the lottery draw date.
Let's read the steps to download the Shillong Teer lottery result for Monday, 11 March:
Click on the official Teer game website - meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the link that mentions "Shillong Teer Result for 11 March 2024" on the page.
The Rounds 1 and 2 PDFs will appear on your device.
Download the lottery results and check the winning numbers.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 3:55 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 4:50 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 4:10 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 4:45 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 4:35 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 7:30 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 8:15 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 9 pm.
