Shillong Teer Result For 11 March 2024: Download Results For Rounds 1 & 2 Today

The Shillong Teer lottery game is held from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. It is an exciting lottery game that is conducted at the Shillong Polo Stadium on the scheduled days. The Shillong Teer result for today, Monday, 11 March 2024, will be available on the official website - meghalayateer.com between 4 pm and 5 pm. Interested participants can go through the announcements on the website to learn about the draw today.

The Shillong Teer result for Monday, 11 March, will be available in a PDF format for both rounds. The lottery results are announced in two rounds because the Teer lottery sambad is divided into Rounds 1 and 2. You can find and download the result PDFs only from the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association includes twelve clubs.