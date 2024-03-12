Shillong Teer Result for 12 March 2024: Rounds 1 & 2 Winners and Common Numbers

Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, 12 March 2024, can be downloaded online.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 12 March 2024, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) on meghalayateer.com between 4 pm and 5 pm. Participants of the Teer lottery game today must stay alert if they want to know the winning numbers. The Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game conducted in Meghalaya and the rules are set according to the Betting Tax Act and Meghalaya Amusement so it is legal.
The Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, 12 March, will be released in two rounds on the same lottery game website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of twelve clubs that conducts the Teer game from Monday to Saturday. The tickets are available in the morning after 10 am, at 5000 ticket booking counters across the state.
People with tickets can participate in the Teer game. Lucky winners receive cash prizes at the end of the game. You must follow all the rules of the Teer lottery sambad to claim the prize from the association.
The Shillong Teer lottery games are simple and easy to remember. Participants receive fifty arrows at the beginning of the game. They have to shoot all the arrows at a specific target within two minutes to become the winner.
However, you must bet the numbers correctly to claim the prize money. Be careful and alert while guessing the numbers.
The Teer Tickers are priced between Rs 1 to Rs 100. The prize money depends on the price of the ticket. Go through all the rules of the game before participating to avoid confusion.
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 12 March 2024:
Click on the Teer result website - meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 12 March" on the homepage.
The Rounds 1 and 2 winning numbers will open on a new page.
Check the winners and download the results for your reference.
Please note that the Shillong Teer result for Round 1 will be announced at 3:55 pm and the Round 2 winner will be declared at 4:50 pm.
The other Teer lottery games organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association are mentioned below:
Jowai Teer Lottery
Khanapara Teer Lottery
Ladrymbai Teer Lottery
