Shillong Teer Result for 12 March 2024: Rounds 1 & 2 Winners and Common Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 12 March 2024, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) on meghalayateer.com between 4 pm and 5 pm. Participants of the Teer lottery game today must stay alert if they want to know the winning numbers. The Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game conducted in Meghalaya and the rules are set according to the Betting Tax Act and Meghalaya Amusement so it is legal.

The Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, 12 March, will be released in two rounds on the same lottery game website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of twelve clubs that conducts the Teer game from Monday to Saturday. The tickets are available in the morning after 10 am, at 5000 ticket booking counters across the state.