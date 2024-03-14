Shillong Teer Result for 14 March 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 Here

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for 14 March 2024 here.
The Shillong Teer is a distinctive and interesting lottery game that is conducted from Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts the draws on the scheduled days and announces the results at a particular time. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 14 March 2024, will be released on meghalayateer.com for all interested participants who are patiently waiting to check the winning numbers. Stay alert at the scheduled time if you want to download the result.
The Shillong Teer lottery sambad result for today, Thursday, 14 March, will be revealed between 4 pm to 5 pm on the website - meghalayateer.com and participants can download the PDFs for both rounds. The results are declared in Rounds 1 and 2 by the association. You should download both PDFs and go through the details.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is a group of twelve lottery clubs that conducts Teer games throughout the day. The result timings are announced earlier for participants to stay alert. The Teer games include Shillong Teer, Jowai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer, and Khanapara Teer.
Before you play the Shillong Teer lottery game, remember the rules and use your chance accordingly. You will receive approximately fifty arrows at the beginning of the competition. Divide the arrows between two rounds and shoot them at the designated target carefully.
The lottery tickets are available at almost 5000 ticket booking counters across the state from 10 am onwards.
Make sure to buy the tickets from the designated counters on time if you wish to participate in the game. Please note that the counters are closed every Sunday
Here are the easy steps you should know to download the Shillong Teer Result for 14 March 2024, online:
Check meghalayateer.com for the active Teer lottery link.
Tap on the option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 14 March" on the page.
The Rounds 1 and 2 Teer PDFs will appear on the screen.
Download the results and save a soft copy for your reference.
Please note that the Shillong Teer winners for Round 1 will be announced at 3:55 pm and the winners for Round 2 will be revealed at 4:50 pm. Stay alert to know the winning numbers and the common numbers.
