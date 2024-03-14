Shillong Teer Result for 14 March 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 Here

The Shillong Teer is a distinctive and interesting lottery game that is conducted from Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts the draws on the scheduled days and announces the results at a particular time. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 14 March 2024, will be released on meghalayateer.com for all interested participants who are patiently waiting to check the winning numbers. Stay alert at the scheduled time if you want to download the result.

The Shillong Teer lottery sambad result for today, Thursday, 14 March, will be revealed between 4 pm to 5 pm on the website - meghalayateer.com and participants can download the PDFs for both rounds. The results are declared in Rounds 1 and 2 by the association. You should download both PDFs and go through the details.