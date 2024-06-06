Shillong Teer Result for 6 June 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners; Check Rules

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for 6 June 2024 from the website.
Shillong Teer Result for 6 June 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is getting ready to announce the Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 6 June. Participants of the lottery draw must stay alert when the results are announced by the KHASA. You can download the PDFs for rounds 1 and 2 from meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer lottery game is very easy and anybody can participate in it. All the important details are stated online.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 6 June 2024, will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm. You can check the winning numbers, lucky numbers, and common numbers on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association consists of twelve clubs that conduct different lottery games. You can participate in them to win exclusive prizes.
Apart from the Shillong Teer game, you can also participate in Ladrymbai Teer, Khanapara, and Jowai Teer. The results for all Teer games are declared at different timings. You should keep following the website to know the updates.
The Shillong Teer lottery game rules are simple and easy to remember. Each archer receives fifty arrows at the beginning of the competition. They must shoot all of them at a particular target within two minutes.
The Teer lottery tickets are up for sale from Monday to Saturday in the morning. You can buy them after 10 am.
Interested people can get their tickets from over 5000 ticket booking counters in the state. Please remember that KHASA does not hold the game on Sundays.
Read the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 6 June 2024:
Visit the official Teer lottery website.
Tap on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 6 June 2024" on the homepage.
The Teer PDF will open on a new page.
Check the winning numbers properly.
Download the results for both rounds from the site.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 96
Round 2 Winner: 93
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 74
Round 2 Winner: 86
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 13
Round 2 Winner: TBA
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:12 pm
Round 2 Winner: 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:21 pm
Round 2 Winner: 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 7:30 pm
Round 2 Winner: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner: 9 pm
