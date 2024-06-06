Shillong Teer Result for 6 June 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners; Check Rules

Shillong Teer Result for 6 June 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is getting ready to announce the Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 6 June. Participants of the lottery draw must stay alert when the results are announced by the KHASA. You can download the PDFs for rounds 1 and 2 from meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer lottery game is very easy and anybody can participate in it. All the important details are stated online.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 6 June 2024, will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm. You can check the winning numbers, lucky numbers, and common numbers on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association consists of twelve clubs that conduct different lottery games. You can participate in them to win exclusive prizes.