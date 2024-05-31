Shillong Teer Result Today, 31 May 2024: First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result on 31 May 2024: Shillong Teer, Meghalaya's unique lottery game, is run by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held every day from Monday to Saturday at the Shillong Polo Stadium, it encourages the growth of local youth's archery talents while also offering alluring cash rewards. The winning numbers, common numbers, and lucky numbers for round 1 and 2 on Friday, 31 May 2024 are listed below.

The rules of Shillong Teer Lottery are simple. Players must predict precisely how many arrows will strike a target during two shooting rounds in order to win. The first round of Shillong Teer (morning) generally takes place at the afternoon while as the second round (night teer) takes place in the evening up to 9 pm.

The state also hosts other teer games similar to Shillong Teer, including Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer Result is posted as a two-digit number on the website, after it is officially announced.