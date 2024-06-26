Shillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 26 June 2024

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Wednesday, 26 June 2024, will be declared soon for all interested participants. One should note that the Teer winning numbers will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises the Teer lottery game at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. Lucky winners receive special financial rewards from the association after the results are announced for both rounds. Stay alert to know the latest announcements.

