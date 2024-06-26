Shillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 26 June 2024

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for 26 June 2024 here.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Wednesday, 26 June 2024, will be declared soon for all interested participants. One should note that the Teer winning numbers will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises the Teer lottery game at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. Lucky winners receive special financial rewards from the association after the results are announced for both rounds. Stay alert to know the latest announcements.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Wednesday, 26 June, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for all interested people. You will be notified via the official website as soon as the winning numbers are updated. Interested people should scroll down the website - meghalayateer.com to know the lucky winners of the lottery draw and the prize money.
The Teer lottery sambad game is held from Monday to Saturday by KHASA. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is a group of twelve clubs that organises other famous games like Khanapara, Jowai, and Ladrymbai Teer.
The Shillong Teer game rules are simple and easy to follow. Each archer gets fifty arrows and they must divide them between two rounds. They have to shoot them at a target to win the competition.
The Teer lottery tickets are available after 10 am on the scheduled days. You can purchase them from around 5000 authentic ticket booking counters and participate in the competition.
Let's read the simple steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Wednesday, 26 June, online:
Browse through meghalayateer.com to open the Teer result link.
Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 26 June 2024" on the homepage.
The Teer result link will open on a new page.
Check the winning numbers and download the PDFs from the site.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 59
Round 2 Winner: 23
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 49
Round 2 Winner: 54
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 37
Round 2 Winner: 29
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:12 pm
Round 2 Winner: 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 4:21 pm
Round 2 Winner: 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 7:30 pm
Round 2 Winner: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner: 9 pm
