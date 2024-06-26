Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 26 June 2024

Shillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 26 June 2024

Shillong Teer Result for 26 June 2024: Check meghalayateer.com for the Rounds 1 and 2 winning numbers.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for 26 June 2024 here.

(Photo: iStock)

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Wednesday, 26 June 2024, will be declared soon for all interested participants. One should note that the Teer winning numbers will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises the Teer lottery game at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. Lucky winners receive special financial rewards from the association after the results are announced for both rounds. Stay alert to know the latest announcements.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Wednesday, 26 June, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for all interested people. You will be notified via the official website as soon as the winning numbers are updated. Interested people should scroll down the website - meghalayateer.com to know the lucky winners of the lottery draw and the prize money.

The Teer lottery sambad game is held from Monday to Saturday by KHASA. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is a group of twelve clubs that organises other famous games like Khanapara, Jowai, and Ladrymbai Teer.

Shillong Teer Game for 26 June 2024: Details

The Shillong Teer game rules are simple and easy to follow. Each archer gets fifty arrows and they must divide them between two rounds. They have to shoot them at a target to win the competition.

As per the rules, you can shoot thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest in Round 2, within two minutes. The player with the most number of correct aims is declared the winner by KHASA.

The Teer lottery tickets are available after 10 am on the scheduled days. You can purchase them from around 5000 authentic ticket booking counters and participate in the competition.

Shillong Teer Result for 26 June 2024: How To Download

Let's read the simple steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Wednesday, 26 June, online:

  • Browse through meghalayateer.com to open the Teer result link.

  • Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 26 June 2024" on the homepage.

  • The Teer result link will open on a new page.

  • Check the winning numbers and download the PDFs from the site.

Winning Numbers for 26 June 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

  • Round 1 Winner: 59

  • Round 2 Winner: 23

JUWAI MORNING TEER

  • Round 1 Winner: 49

  • Round 2 Winner: 54

JUWAI TEER RESULT

  • Round 1 Winner: 37

  • Round 2 Winner: 29

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

  • Round 1 Winner: 4:12 pm

  • Round 2 Winner: 5:07 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

  • Round 1 Winner: 4:21 pm

  • Round 2 Winner: 4:55 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

  • Jowai Winner: 4:35 pm

  • Ladrymbai Winner: 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Round 1 Winner: 7:30 pm

  • Round 2 Winner: 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm

  • Round 2 Winner: 9 pm

Published: 26 Jun 2024,03:02 PM IST

